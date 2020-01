Oscars 2020: Nominations to be announced

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced this Monday, Jan. 13.Following the Golden Globe Awards , Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers , five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.