Oscars 2020: Nominations to be announced

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced this Monday, Jan. 13.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers, five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Make sure to bookmark this page! The nomination announcements will be streamed live right here Monday, Jan. 13, at 8:18 a.m. ET. / 5:18 a.m. PT.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
