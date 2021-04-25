Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao hits the red carpet with Swankie from 'Nomadland'

Asked if she is surprised to be a movie star, Swankie said: "I'm not a movie star. It's not my acting that's Oscar-worthy, it's more nomadic lifestyle that's Oscar-worthy.
"When you saw the monologues that she did in the film, what she represents and how she chooses to live her life, and her strengths, her resilience, her hope, it inspired all of us," Zhao said of Swankie's performance.
Zhao noted that she came up with several of her fellow nominees, adding that it's "really exciting to celebrate here in person."
You'd be hard-pressed to find anybody with more Oscars buzz this year than Chloe Zhao.
With four nominations, Zhao is the most-nominated woman in a single year in Oscar history. Notably, Zhao and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") are two of only a handful of women to ever be nominated for best director, which has only been won by a woman once, Kathryn Bigelow.
Zhao is also nominated this year for writing and editing and as a "Nomadland" producer in the best picture category.
The film, which is based on a 2017 book by Jessica Bruder, tells the story of a Fern (Frances McDormand), a laid-off widow on a journey to survive and search for her purpose. Fern meets up with a community of drifters as she makes her way across the American West, working odd jobs while living out of her van.
McDormand, who optioned Bruder's book with Peter Spears in 2017 and is also credited as a producer on the film, approached Zhao after seeing her 2017 film "The Rider." They worked together to build out and personalize the Ford Econoline van that serves as Fern's home in the film.
"I was actually in the process of building a van because of the amount of time I slept in my Subaru making my first two films, but I wasn't really aware of the extent to which people gathered together and followed this life," Zhao explained in production notes from Searchlight Pictures.
Many of those whom Zhao cast as nomads in the film are real-life nomads, with only a handful of professional actors in featured roles.
"Chloé immerses herself in her subjects' life narratives and looks for 'the hook' that gives her the dramatic arc for a film," McDormand said of working with Zhao. "Our process on 'Nomadland' was a challenge for both of us because we were imposing the hybrid of non-professionals from the nomad community and David Strathairn and I as professionals acting our roles."
"Nomadland" is up for a total of six Oscars this year. It's widely viewed as a leading contender for best picture as well as best director.
"Nomadland" won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards, earlier this month, as well as the top award at the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards. Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards. It also won best drama film at the Golden Globes.
