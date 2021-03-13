2021 Oscars: Full list of nominees to be announced Monday

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas will announce the nominees in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, starting at 5:19 a.m. PT / 8:19 a.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live on this website or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
The Academy took a few extraordinary steps last year in acknowledgment of the coronavirus pandemic, moving its ceremony back two months -- from Feb. 28 to April 25 -- expanding the eligibility window, and temporarily removing requirements that a movie must play in theaters to be considered.
This means that nominees in top categories may become sleeper hits, unable to break the box office amid the pandemic but benefiting from increased attention during award season.
"Nomadland," streaming now on Hulu, is a top contender after scooping up the best motion picture drama award at the Golden Globes. Its director, Chloé Zhao, also became the second woman to win best director. at the Globes.
Other films scoring nominations for Oscar bellwethers, like the Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, include "Minari," "Mank" "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "One Night in Miami..." and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," among others.
According to the Academy, the in-person award show on Sunday, April 25, 2021 will be broadcast from multiple locations. One location includes the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where the show has been held since 2001.
"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy shared in a statement.
Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.