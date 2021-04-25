Oscars 2021: Red carpet interviews with stars at 93rd Academy Awards

Steven Yeun- "Minari"
Steven Yeun, who is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in "Minari," says he hopes people connect with the film, which he said is "about all of us."
"I hope it connects with them. It's about family, and it's about all of us. I'm very proud of it," Yeun said.
As for other projects he has in the works? The actor didn't reveal much, except to say, "What's coming next is I'm going to try to do a good job."
Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
Lee Isaac Chung, who is nominated for the Best Directing Oscar for his film "Minari," said the actors in his film are heroes.
"Those actors to me are heroes, they're incredible, and I'm so glad everyone is taking notice of just how good they are," Chung said about his cast.
The director said he hopes all people connect with "Minari."
"I want this movie to be about human beings. And Asian-Americans, we're human beings. And so are you, and that's what it's all about - our stories," Chung said.
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
Glenn Close is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy" which she says highlights the strength of mothers and their ability to hold families together.
Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
Leslie Odom Jr., who is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar and Best Original Song Oscar, said now is a "special time" for movies about Black lives.
"It's a special time, you know these movies about Black lives and what we've made of ourselves here - it's a special moment," he said.
Marlee Matlin - "Feeling Through"
After 34 years, actress Marlee Matlin is back at the Oscars this time as an executive producer for the live-action short called "Feeling Through."
She described being back at the Oscars as being "surreal and exciting." The actress said she is very proud to be associated with "Feeling Through," and she hopes others will find it and watch it.
Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"
Paul Raci, who is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in "Sound of Metal," says his role in the film has changed his life.
The actor said he hopes the film brings changes to the industry. The actor said he wants to make sure the film opens up more roles for deaf actors in front of the camera and deaf writers behind the camera.
Raci added that he has some projects in the works to make sure this happens.
"I don't need to win anymore. It's changed my life, I'm telling you. it's just perfect, just this way. If I win? Fine. If I don't, I won already," Raci said.
