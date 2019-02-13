ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Decision to announce cinematography, other categories during commercials met with backlash

EMBED </>More Videos

(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars showrunners are doing everything they can to cut down the ceremony's massive run-time this year, but not everyone is happy with the film academy's decision to present four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the broadcast.

This year, the Oscars for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short will be presented off-air, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokesperson said Monday.

The reaction from some of the Oscars' most famous alums has been swift.

Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director last year, blasted the decision, saying "Cinematography and editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are cinema itself."

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Best Actor winner Russell Crowe wrote a scathing tweet, calling it "such a fundamentally stupid decision."

And Alfonso Cuaron, the mastermind behind one of this year's most-nominated films, "Roma," added, "No one single film has ever existed without cinematography and without editing."

Academy President John Bailey says the change was made to help keep the broadcast to three hours, but in an email to Academy members, he promised the winning speeches will be shown later in the broadcast.

"We are committed to presenting a show which we all will be proud of," Bailey said.
In future years, four to six rotating categories could be cut from the broadcast.

The move has been generally disliked by both nominees and many film fans on social media, some of whom have been tweeting with the hashtag #PresentAll24 for weeks.

"This decision has nothing to do with any decision about cinema," Cuaron said earlier this month at the Directors Guild Awards. "It's a broadcast thing decision. It's about the show, the entertainment. But it should not be part of the discussion of what Academy Awards are about. The Academy Awards should be about celebrating the artists in the different categories."

Curaon is the only nominee in a cut category who is up for other awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. Those will be presented during the broadcast.

Last week at the Nominees Luncheon, "Bohemian Rhapsody" editor John Ottman called the change insulting. His ended up being in one of the cut categories as well.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News