social distancing

Oswego teen wants to 'spread positivity' with his social distancing song

By and Marsha Jordan
OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A talented teen from a far west community has a new song to remind us how to practice social distancing, and it's already gotten thousands of views!

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Ryan Kazda is an award-winning musician and a senior at Oswego High School who plays an array of instruments. He has a love for brass, and wrote his song in less than an hour.

"The main intention was just to kind of spread positivity through my song and optimism," Kazda said.

Kazda has received a stream of positive comments.

"Some of the best comments I've received so far have been, 'you've made my day,' 'you put a smile on my face,' 'you made me cry,'" he said. "To me, it's all about connecting with the audience and making them feel any emotion, whatever that is."

Kazda's mom, Regina, is a music teacher and got him hooked on the piano early.

"Once I picked up the trumpet, I became very involved in my high school band program," Kazda said. "My main passion lies in teaching to make sure that the future generations realize the importance of music and the impact that it can have on people. I do a lot of gigging. Actually, I made my own combo where we try to play around the community and once again spreading our love and passion for this music, this art."

Kazda and his friends don't know if they'll have any kind of graduation ceremony, but he hopes his song encourages other teens to stay safe at home.

"Music kind of brings out the best in me and what I think is so powerful is that hopefully for my music is that I can bring out the best in others," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoswegosocial distancinghigh schoolcoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
Chicago alderman's Zoom meeting hacked, porn shown; FBI warns about video chat hijacking
Chicago's 2020 census efforts hindered by coronavirus threat
Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing will be necessary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Keeping the faith in time of coronavirus crisis
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Show More
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
CPD officer's COVID-19 death considered in-line-of-duty, Supt. Beck says
How to make face masks from materials found at home
What to know about Indiana's 3,437 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News