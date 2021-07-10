Arts & Entertainment

OT Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

OT Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In "Black Widow," we find out the real story of Natasha Romanov, up close and personal, and OT Fagbenle plays a mystery man she can always count on.

Fagbenle is most famous for his role in "The Handmaid's Tale," but in "Black Widow" he plays Mason, another secret in Natasha's past and present.


"It's all fun, I'm just excited to get back in a movie theater myself, I'm a big fan of movies, get there, get that Dolby surround sound- get the action sequences on the big screen, I'm pumped," he said.

Mason is an important part of Natasha's life.

"He's a guy who's resourceful and eclectic and knows how to be somewhat of a chameleon in whatever world he is in. But I think he cares for Natasha - Black Widow, which is over and beyond what he does for other people he works with," Fagbenle said.

And from the Marvel Universe, Fagbenle's next role puts him in the White House.


"Right now I'm shooting with Viola Davis, Queen Viola, in this project about first ladies," he said. "I'm playing Barack Obama. No pressure, obviously."

"Black Widow" is out in theaters and on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieactormarvel
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts new conductor at Ravinia
Illinois sues owner of Rockton plant where fire prompted evacuations
Show More
Chicago piping plovers welcome new chicks
Great-grandma tries on wedding dresses for 1st time
Man accused of killing Indiana cop hears charge in hospital
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty stadium
More TOP STORIES News