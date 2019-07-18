Arts & Entertainment

Paul McCartney adapting 'It's a Wonderful Life' in his first stage musical

Paul McCartney is writing a musical and it's not about the Beatles.

He's writing an adaptation of one of the world's most famous films, "It's a Wonderful Life," reported CNN.

The musician confirmed the career first Thursday.

All the music and lyrics will be his creation.

According to his website, he was approached by the producer three years ago, so the project has been a well-kept secret.

McCartney, a multiple Grammy award winning artist, calls the project "interesting and fun."

The "It's a Wonderful Life" musical debuts in late 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpaul mccartneyu.s. & worldmusical
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News