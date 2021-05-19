Arts & Entertainment

Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies after suffering heart attack at 79

By Jake Coyle, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79

Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.

Cassandra Williams, Mooney's publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California, from a heart attack.

Mooney's friendship and collaboration with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor's death in 2005. Together, they confronted racism perhaps more directly than it ever had been before onstage. Mooney chronicled their partnership in his 2007 memoir "Black Is the New White."

Mooney wasn't as widely known as Pryor, but his influence on comedy was ubiquitous. As head writer on "In Living Color," Mooney helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on "Chappelle's Show."

Mooney was also an actor who played Sam Cooke in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story" and Junebug in Spike Lee's 2000 film "Bamboozled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcomedianobituary
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 13, says she was bullied, beaten at Grundy Co. school
Mask mandate Chicago: City lifts requirement for vaccinated; nurses disagree
Lollapalooza Chicago lineup out Wed., after fest announces return, vaccine requirement
ISP investigating Dan Ryan shooting near 35th Street
Houses for sale in Chicago area caught in bidding wars
Champaign police officer, suspect killed in shootout after domestic disturbance call
CPD investigating sex assault in Ravenswood construction area
Show More
Former IL Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood dead at 66
Boy, 13, dies after McKinley Park weekend shooting
Mollie Tibbetts update: Jury selection starts in Iowa college student's death
Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?
Lincoln Park HS PE teacher struck, killed while riding motorcycle
More TOP STORIES News