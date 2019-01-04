Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Hidden Comedy Show
This is a free standup comedy show. The headliner is Shannon Noll of Laugh Factory, SF Sketchfest, Limestone Comedy Festival and more. There will be drinks for purchase, and every audience member will receive a complimentary shot.
When: Friday, Jan. 4, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Hidden Shamrock, 2723 N. Halsted St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sherlock Holmes at the Art Museum scavenger hunt
This is a murder mystery scavenger hunt being held at the Art Institute of Chicago. Search to discover who murdered the husband of a notable scholar. Use clues and artwork in the museum to solve the mystery.
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m.
Where: 111 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $38
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Drink wine and paint at Color Cocktail Factory
Choose between a two-hour paint for one person, or bring a guest and choose the painting class for two. Bring your own alcoholic beverages to enjoy while you paint. Work on recreating classic pieces of art from Van Gogh to Klimt.
Where: 1735 N. Ashland Ave., Third Floor, West Town
Price: $29 (52 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal