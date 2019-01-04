Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hidden Comedy Show

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Chicago this week, from a free stand-up comedy show to a BYOB painting class.---This is a free standup comedy show. The headliner is Shannon Noll of Laugh Factory, SF Sketchfest, Limestone Comedy Festival and more. There will be drinks for purchase, and every audience member will receive a complimentary shot.Friday, Jan. 4, 8:30-10:30 p.m.Hidden Shamrock, 2723 N. Halsted St.FreeThis is a murder mystery scavenger hunt being held at the Art Institute of Chicago. Search to discover who murdered the husband of a notable scholar. Use clues and artwork in the museum to solve the mystery.Saturday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m.111 S. Michigan Ave.$38Choose between a two-hour paint for one person, or bring a guest and choose the painting class for two. Bring your own alcoholic beverages to enjoy while you paint. Work on recreating classic pieces of art from Van Gogh to Klimt.1735 N. Ashland Ave., Third Floor, West Town$29 (52 percent discount off regular price)