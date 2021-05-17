Pervis Staples of Staple Singers, brother of Mavis Staples, funeral held in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pervis Staples, whose tenor voice complemented his father's and sisters' in the legendary gospel group The Staple Singers, is being remembered as a great singer and a great brothers after his death at age 85.
Pervis Staples died May 6 at his home in Dolton, Illinois, according to Adam Ayers, a spokesman for Staples' sister, Mavis Staples. The cause of death wasn't given.
His friends remembered him as generous, kind, loving person, and a wonderful musician at his funeral Monday.
"He was thoughtful, helpful, considerate, and could make you laugh," said Viria Hollins, friend.
"Perv, I love ya, and just want you to know I'll get at ya," said Elliott Muse, friend.
Pervis Staples was born November 18, 1935 in Drew, Mississippi. He and his family moved to Chicago for economic opportunities. That is where Roebuck "Pops" Staples started teaching his children gospel songs to entertain them and occupy their time.
Pervis Staples sang gospel songs with his guitar-playing father, the guitar-playing father, and sisters Mavis, Yvonne and Cleotha in Chicago churches before gaining a national following when they began recording songs such as "So Soon," "If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," and "Uncloudy Day" for Vee Jay records in the 1950s.
The group gained fame in the 1960s by singing music that urged change on a variety of social and religious issues. The Staple Singers gained a huge audience with their first No. 1 hit, "I'll Take You There" in 1972 and followed with top 40 hits "Respect Yourself," "Heavy Makes You Happy," and "If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)."
He was a protective brother who watched out for his sisters as they performed in the Jim Crow South.
"Pervis was the guy that was really the protector, the one that protected his sisters and his father," Terri Hammert, family friend, recalled. "And also, he sang like an angel and he was such a major part of life in the city of Chicago."
"He influenced so many people," said his godson Jun Mhoon. "Gladys Knight and the Pips, he grew up with Sam Cooke, he grew up with Lou Rawls, literally they grew up together. He was just a great, genuine gentleman."
Mavis Staples is now the sole surviving member of the group, and her unmistakable voice was silent Monday. She spent the time privately, celebrating her brother and being present for the love and support at his service in Greater Grand Crossing.
Pervis Staples was preceded in death by his parents, Roebuck and Oceola; and three sisters, Cynthia, Cleotha, and Yvonne. He is survived by his six children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
