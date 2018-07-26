WINDY CITY LIVE

Phil Rosenthal, host of 'Somebody Feed Phil,' stops by

EMBED </>More Videos

Creator of the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond" and now the host of Netflix series "Somebody Feed Phil," Phil Rosenthal stopped by Windy City Live. (WLS)

Creator of the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond" and now the host of Netflix series "Somebody Feed Phil," Phil Rosenthal stopped by Windy City Live. Phil is in town for the special screening of "Somebody Feed Phil" on Friday, July 27th, 2018. The Venice, Italy-themed episode will be paired with bites from Chef Debbie Gold of Tied House and wines from Santa Margherita. Following the screening, Billy Harris will lead a Q&A session with Phil. A portion of ticket sales and all proceeds from an accompanying auction will benefit The Trotter Project, the non-profit awarding culinary school scholarships to deserving students who are the next generation of culinary talent.

The event is currently sold out, but for more information go here.

For more information on The Trotter Project please visit: http://www.thetrotterproject.org

Follow Phil:
Twitter- @PhilRosenthal

Instagram- phil.rosenthal
Facebook- Phil Rosenthal @philrosenthalofficial
Netflix- netflix.com/somebodyfeedphil

For more info on the Trotter Project:
Instagram - @thetrotterproject
Twitter - @TrotterProject
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thetrotterproject/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEnetflix
WINDY CITY LIVE
Chicago Margarita Festival at Navy Pier
ABC's Michael Koenigs talks about new 'Localish' channel and his 'More in Common' series
'BlacKkKlansman' star John David Washington
1st annual Bark at the Ball park with Chicago Dogs baseball Tuesday
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC's Michael Koenigs talks about new 'Localish' channel and his 'More in Common' series
'BlacKkKlansman' star John David Washington
Demi Lovato awake after apparent drug overdose, rep says
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol
PHOTOS: Robbers strike at Homer Glen Shell station
Yacht owned by DeVos family vandalized
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
Bike Lane Uprising site posts photos of cars parked in bike lanes
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
More News