Phil Rosenthal, host of 'Somebody Feed Phil,' stops by

Creator of the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond" and now the host of Netflix series "Somebody Feed Phil," Phil Rosenthal stopped by Windy City Live. Phil is in town for the special screening of "Somebody Feed Phil" on Friday, July 27th, 2018. The Venice, Italy-themed episode will be paired with bites from Chef Debbie Gold of Tied House and wines from Santa Margherita. Following the screening, Billy Harris will lead a Q&A session with Phil. A portion of ticket sales and all proceeds from an accompanying auction will benefit The Trotter Project, the non-profit awarding culinary school scholarships to deserving students who are the next generation of culinary talent.
