PHOTOS: Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge set to welcome throngs of fans

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Here's a sneak peak inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park!



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Disney drops new details about park's food and merch

Details released on Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions

Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land

