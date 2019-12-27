Arts & Entertainment

'Pick of the Litter' on Disney+ follows puppies training to be guide dogs for the blind

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Pick of the Litter" was first a documentary made in 2018 centered around the organization Guide Dogs for the Blind.

There were so many more positive "pup-stories" to tell, it's now a series on Disney+. It takes us into the world of the non-profit organization and follows potential guide dogs as they begin their arduous training process.

"We worked with the people at Guide Dogs for the Blind to find the best candidates and the most interesting stories, and just dove into it there and then see them all the way through the six episodes to see where they end up," said executive producer Don Hardy.

"I think this is the kind of series that everyone is going to feel good about," said executive producer Mary F. Celenza. "It spotlights an organization that does incredible work, it has amazing adorable dogs who are also doing incredible work, and it really makes you feel good, and I think just you get more and more invested with every episode that goes on. They're really special dogs."

"Would you call them the best of the best?" asked Hardy.

"I would call them the best of the best! I think I might call them the pick of the litter!" laughed Celenza.

You can check out the pack on "Pick of the Litter" airing now on Disney+.

Learn more about Disney + here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdogsdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses to honor gun violence victims retires
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Police looking to identify suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler Friday
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
NYPD locates juvenile for questioning in Tessa Majors murder
CTA to offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
More TOP STORIES News