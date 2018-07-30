WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: Dance with me

Vanessa from Chicago wrote a letter for WCL's "Pillow Talk." (WLS)

Vanessa from Chicago wrote: "I've been married to my husband for over 10 years. I love him very much. He can be difficult, but is very helpful and respectful. One thing has bugged me for years and that is that he has never asked me to dance with him. I have asked, but he ignores me or the question... Recently, he went to his high school reunion and I saw him dancing with a female friend. I am so upset and have no idea why he won't dance with me, his wife. What should I do?"

Val, Ryan and Roe Conn shared their advice.

