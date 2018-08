Pillow Talk: Dating a friend's ex

Joe from Chicago wrote: "A very good friend dated a woman for two years and I know her through my friend. Recently, this woman and I were at the same event and she started to become very friendly toward me. It sort of made me feel uncomfortable. I'm not interested in her, but I want to know is it ever okay to date someone your friend dated?"Val, Ryan, and special guest Kelly Rizzo weighed in.Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.