Pillow Talk: Sibling rivalry

Adrienne from Inverness wrote: "I am 84 years old and have two children ages 59 and 54 who will not talk to one another. My daughter helps with my everyday needs. My son lives in California and calls almost daily. How do I get them to reconcile? At my age this is very difficult, but I am finding it's not so uncommon for siblings. This is killing me."

Val, Roe Conn and special guest comedian T Murph weighed in.

