Pillow Talk: The other woman

Dana from Oak Park wrote: "The guy I've been dating for 4 months lost his spouse last year. Things are going great so far. We talk daily, spend time together and I've met his family and friends. The problem is he posts pictures and videos of his late spouse daily on social media. I respect his way of honoring her memory, but it bothers me. Is this a sign that he is not ready to date someone new or should I focus on his actions and words with me?"
Val, Ryan and comedian Erica Watson shared their advice.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships