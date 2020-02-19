Arts & Entertainment

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 to feature The National, Twin Peaks, and Tierra Whack

The National, Twin Peaks, and Tierra Whack are all slated to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pitchfork Music Festival announced the lineup for their 15th anniversary including The National, Twin Peaks, and Tierra Whack, just to name a few slated to perform.

The festival will take place July 17 through 19 at Chicago's Union Park.



A two-night kickoff celebration will be at the Chicago Athletic Association's Stagg Court, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The free event, which is already sold out online, will feature performances by The Cool Kids, OHMME, DJ Spinn, and KAINA

Tickets and more information about the festival can be found on their website.
