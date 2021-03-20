2021 Oscars to 'look like a movie': No Zoom, no sweatshirts allowed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6249172" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 93rd Oscars will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic's effects on the movie industry.

LOS ANGELES -- With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut."Our plan is that this year's Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show," said show producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement Friday. They've enlisted Emmy and Tony Award-winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25.Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles' Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests. There will also be a live component at the Dolby Theatre, which has been home to the Academy Awards since 2001.But unlike the Golden Globes, which combined in-person and Zoom elements in its bi-coastal broadcast, the Oscars are not making a virtual element possible for nominees who either can't or don't feel comfortable attending. The producers said they plan to treat the event like an active movie set with on-site COVID safety teams and testing protocols.And, yes, they expect attendees to dress up."We're aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not," producers said.