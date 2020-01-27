Planters dials back on Mr. Peanut's death in new Planters Super Bowl ad campaign following Kobe Bryant news

RELATED: Mr. Peanut killed off in new Planters Super Bowl ad campaign
Planters' last week released a commercial in which the 104-year old mascot falls to his death after the company's Nutmobile veers off a cliff. The passengers -- actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh -- all land on a tree branch, but Mr. Peanut "saves" them by letting go and falling to his death. The vehicle then explodes.
We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/TLNPLzH5UE— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
The initial news of Mr. Peanut's demise went viral and was supported with paid promotion on social media platforms. Heinz said it's stopping that aspect of the campaign. But the company told CNN Business that the 30-second television spot will air as planned during Sunday's NFL game.
It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
Planters said in a statement it was "saddened" by the news of Bryant's death and will "evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy."
The company added that "at this point, the pause impacts only paid advertising on channels like Twitter and YouTube, and some other outreach in the immediate wake of this tragedy. No change has been made to our plans for Super Bowl Sunday."
Heinz made the decision following Sunday's helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The group was flying to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.
