Pop-up exhibit The Happy Place in River West until Aug. 6

Unleash your inner child at a temporary funhouse in Chicago's River West neighborhood. Called The Happy Place, the interactive exhibit at 1004 N. Elston Ave. arrived in late June and is only in town until Aug. 6.
Founded by Jared Paul, The Happy Place's website describes it as a "massive pop-up experience filled with larger-than-life installations, multi-sensory immersive rooms and dozens of moments curated to capture your happy."
The funhouse takes about an hour to explore and highlights include the world's largest indoor confetti dome, a rainbow-colored ball pit area, a rubber ducky bathtub, 7-foot-tall stilettos made of candy and more.
Tickets cost $30 to $35 plus a $2.50 ticketing fee. Children 4 and under are free. Click here for tickets.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, The Happy Place is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Hailey F., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on July 16, wrote, "I won free tickets to check this place out and had a great time, it was a really unique experience. Lots of opportunities for cute pictures, each room has a completely different theme."
Yelper Leah S. wrote, "Each room is a perfect shot for Instagram and the attendees in each room are happy to take a photo of you at any point. Ask them for tips on the best lighting!"
Head on over to check it out: The Happy Place is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
