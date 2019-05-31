PorchFest brings live music performances to Lakeview porches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a lot of people on their front porches this weekend in Lakeview.
PorchFest Lakeview features free music shows on porches all over the neighborhood.
Residents are invited to walk around the neighborhood, meet each other neighbors and listen to live music.
Carisa Marconet, from the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce stopped by ABC7 do discuss this year's festival.
Porchfest will be held from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. within two block of Southport, Lincoln and Wellington Avenues.
Restrooms will be located at Diag Bar & Grill.
For more information, visit www.lakeviewchamber.com/porchfestlakeview.
