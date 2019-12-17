new year's eve

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers: See who's ringing in 2020 on ABC

Post Malone performs during his Runaway tour at the Forum on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Multi-platinum rapper Post Malone will bid farewell to 2019 as the headlining act on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC, performing just minutes before the ball drops and the new year arrives.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC on Dec. 31. This year's show marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest New Year's Eve celebration. It will feature more than five hours of content from four cities in three time zones across America.

Here's the full list of performers and hosts across the United States:

Times Square (Eastern time zone)

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale

Performers:
  • Post Malone
  • BTS
  • Sam Hunt
  • Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of "Jagged Little Pill"


Miami (Eastern time zone)

Performers: Jonas Brothers

New Orleans (Central time zone)

Host: Billy Porter
Performers: Sheryl Crow and Usher

Hollywood (Pacific time zone)

Host: Ciara

Performers:
  • Ciara
  • Paula Abdul
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Blanco Brown
  • Dan + Shay
  • Green Day
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ava Max
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Salt-N-Pepa
  • SHAED


In addition to the musical performances, country singer Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year live on the air, and YouTube will look back at some of the decade's biggest trends on its platform and make a surprise announcement.
