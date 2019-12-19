Arts & Entertainment

PROGRAM NOTE: 'General Hospital,' 'Jeopardy' will not air due to impeachment hearings, 'Wheel of Fortune' to air overnight

Due to ABC News live coverage of the House impeachment hearings, Wednesday's episode of "General Hospital" and "Jeopardy!" will not air and "Wheel of Fortune" will air in late night.

The encore episode of "General Hospital" will air Thursday, December 19. "Jeopardy!" will not air overnight because it aired on the digital LiveWell network.

"Wheel of Fortune" will air at 1:35 a.m.
