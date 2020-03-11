PROGRAM NOTE: 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago' to air again on Localish

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Citadel team's tribute to the class of 2020 will air again, in case you missed the original airing on ABC7 Sunday, June 14, from 1-2 p.m.Our Localish Network is available on our over-the-air Channel 7.2 as well as on cable: Comcast Ch. 217 & 1178, RCN Ch. 618, WOW Ch. 219, Mediacom Ch. 723, and Charter Ch. 608. "Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago" will repeat on Localish the following dates and times:June 14: 6PM & 11PMJune 15: 8AMJune 16: 3PMJune 17: 7PMJune 18: 11PMJune 19: 4AMJune 20: 1AM