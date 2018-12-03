Personalize your weather by entering a location.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy' rescheduled due to coverage of George HW Bush's passing
WLS
Monday, December 03, 2018 04:20PM
Due to coverage of the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, "Jeopardy" has been re-scheduled.
"Jeopardy" will broadcast at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday on ABC7.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
