Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Program Note: Updates on Rescheduled TV Shows
Full Story
Email
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Events & Things To Do
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy!' rescheduled due to coverage of Jussie Smollett court appearance
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Friday, February 15, 2019 03:20PM
Due to coverage of Jussie Smollett's first court appearance, "Jeopardy!" has been re-scheduled.
"Jeopardy" will air at 2:05 a.m. Friday on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses bond with film's director
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
WATCH: Ohio man attacks attorney following sentencing
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours
12-year-old student's death sparks bullying concerns
Woman allegedly stole $38,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart
Show More
El Chapo lawyers concerned by juror misconduct claims
Family, including 6 kids, struck at 7-Eleven; driver charged with murder
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Man, 78, found dead after Homewood fire
Print your Oscars ballot here
More News