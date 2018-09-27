Personalize your weather by entering a location.
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Ford to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee - ABC News Special Report
Program Note: Jeopardy
Program Note: Jeopardy
Thursday, September 27, 2018 04:20PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Due to ABC News coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing, Jeopardy will air in late night at 2:05 a.m.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
