PROGRAM NOTE: Wheel of Fortune to air late-night due to Cubs game

Thursday's episode of Wheel of Fortune and other primetime programming will air in the overnight hours due to ABC7 airing the Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets game.Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets will air from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m."Reef Break" will air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m."Holey Moley" will air from 12:05 a.m. to 1:05 a.m."Reef Break" will re-air from 1:05 a.m. to 2:05 a.m."Wheel of Fortune" will air from 2:05 a.m. to 2:35 a.m.