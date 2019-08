Friday's episodes of Windy City Live, Jeopardy and General Hospital will air in the overnight hours due to ABC7 airing the Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals game.Windy City Live will air from 12:05 a.m. to 1:05 a.m.General Hospital will air from 1:05 a.m. to 2:05 a.m.Jeopardy will air from 2:05 a.m. to 2:35 a.m.