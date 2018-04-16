ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Prom Radio launches on SiriusXM just in time for prom season

Girls with corsage flowers at prom. (Shutterstock)

Just in time for prom season, a nostalgic Prom Radio channel launched Monday on SiriusXM channel 4.

The limited-run channel, which will air throughout prom season, will feature musical memories of proms from the 80s, 90s and beyond.

The channel kicked off at 11 a.m. CT and will run May 11 playing everything from Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" to K-Ci and JoJo's "All My Life."

Listen to Prom Radio: https://app.siriusxm.us/promradio

Playlist of what to expect on SiriusXM's Prom Radio

Aerosmith "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"
Blackstreet "No Diggity"
Mr. Big "To Be With You"
Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock "It Takes Two"
Cyndi Lauper "Time After Time"

Men Without Hats "The Safety Dance"
Young M.C. "Bust A Move"
Alphaville "Forever Young"
Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch "Good Vibrations"
Berlin "Take My Breath Away"
Bell Biv Devoe "Poison"
Edwin McCain "I'll Be"

Los Del Rio "Macarena"
Chris DeBurgh "Lady In Red"
69 Boyz "Tootsee Roll"
Madonna "Like A Prayer"
Village People "YMCA"
Digital Underground "The Humpty Dance"
K-Ci and JoJo "All My Life
