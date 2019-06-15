Puerto Rican musical act N-gel makes its home in Chicago after Hurricane Maria

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Puerto Ricans Angel Rodriguez and wife Cauri Sanchez made their home in Chicago after Hurricane Maria, the destructive storm that devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.
Their band, N-gel, is performing at the International Festival of Life. To learn more about N-gel, click here.
Event Information: International Festival of Life
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Washington Park (55th & Cottage Grove, Chicago)
For more information, visit https://www.internationalfestivaloflife.com
