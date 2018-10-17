SESAME STREET

Puppeteer who played Big Bird retires after almost 50 years on 'Sesame Street'

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppeteer who played Big Bird retires after almost 50 years.

WOODSTOCK, Conn. --
The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on "Sesame Street" is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Caroll Spinney tells the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch.

Spinney says "I always thought, how fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets?"

Spinney says the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult and he developed problems with his balance. He stopped doing the puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015 and now only provides the voices for him and Oscar.

His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role. He also plays Kermit the Frog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsesame streetentertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SESAME STREET
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
Sesame Street pays homage to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with their take on theme song
'Sesame Street' sues over Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie ads
Furless Tickle Me Elmo is downright freaky
More sesame street
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Check out ABC's Halloween schedule
The best comedy events in Chicago this weekend
Fishman, Robinson on 'The Conners' transition, tone
Go back to the '70s for new show 'The Kids are Alright'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Would-be robber fatally shot by victim in Lindenhurst identified
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
Stephen Hawking in final book: 'There is no God'
Al's Italian Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, placed in oven
Gary woman killed, found stabbed in home
Show More
Salmonella linked to raw chicken reported in 29 states, including Illinois and Indiana
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger who fell asleep
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Man's last gift to grandson, 100-pound pumpkin, stolen from porch
More News