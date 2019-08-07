television

'The Little Mermaid' 30th anniversary live special coming to ABC this fall

BURBANK, Calif. -- Fans of "The Little Mermaid" now have something else to look forward to in addition to the upcoming film: a live musical event on ABC to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 animated classic.

Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, announced Monday that the network will present a reimagined hybrid version of "The Little Mermaid" featuring a broadcast of the feature film interwoven with live musical performances in front of a studio audience. It will include music from both the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage adaptation.

"Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho will play the role of Ariel in the live performances, with Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as the voice of Sebastian. Additional casting announcements are still to come, the network said.

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The announcement came as Disney, ABC's parent company, prepares to begin production on a live-action, feature-film re-imagining of "The Little Mermaid." The studio announced in July that Halle Bailey, half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, had been cast as Ariel in the film, which is slated to begin production in 2020.

ABC also announced Monday that '"Live in Front of a Studio Audience," the Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear-helmed May special that re-imagined two episodes of classic 1970s-era Lear sitcoms, will return with two new episodes. A live holiday special is slated for later this year, and a third installment will air in the spring of 2020. Two broadcasts of the May special reached 22.5 million viewers, the network said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisiondisneymovie newsabc
RELATED
Disney casts Ariel in live-action 'Little Mermaid'
TELEVISION
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Anne Winters talks about her role on 'Grand Hotel'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Woman charged in River North hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist
1 injured after SUV slams into Golden Nugget on NW Side
Pa. mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Show More
Family of murdered U of I scholar Yingying Zhang to speak Wednesday
Images released of pickup wanted in Far South Side fatal hit-and-run
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Police investigate possible smash-and-grab at Zumiez store in Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News