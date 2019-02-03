RAPPER

Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody after he overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. (Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week's Grammys, including record of the year for "Rockstar" alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestICErapperSuper Bowl 53Super BowlGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RAPPER
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
More rapper
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
The Second City's Black History Month Show
Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
She's Crafty Beastie Boys Tribute band to perform at Women Employed fundraiser
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7 wounded, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by mass shooting
Police: Driver high on heroin during series of hit-and-run crashes in Riverside
Police: Officer death being investigated as possible suicide
Police looking for suspects in South Side armed robbery
3 wounded in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Show More
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Jussie Smollett says he 'will only stand for love' in return to stage after attack
Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Chicago's best sports bars and more
More News