Arts & Entertainment

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.


Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhite plainswestchester countynew yorkrapperdmxhospitalmusicmusic newsheart attack
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran Hometown police officer killed while investigating crash
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
IL reports 2,839 new COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Chicago State University now open
Teen suicide survivor shares recovery on TikTok
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Loyola expected to promote Drew Valentine as new coach
Bronzeville's Mercy Hospital to remain open under new deal
COPA to release video after boy, 13, killed in Little Village officer-involved shooting
Amazon apologizes for bogus 'peeing' tweet
Menendez brothers case back in spotlight thanks to TikTok teens
More TOP STORIES News