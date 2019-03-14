Arts & Entertainment

Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia released its 2019 season schedule Thursday, which includes 140 events and performers such as Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum, Morrissey, Lionel Richie, Kesha, T.I., Queen Latifah.

The season, which runs May 31 to Sept. 15, also will feature Chicago's own Ramsey Lewis, Buddy Guy, Common, and Chicago. Other returning favorites include Sting, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Pentatonix, Sugarland, and Ringo Starr and the Beach Boys on one night.

Other highlights include:

CSO performs the Bernstein scores for "West Side Story" and "On the Waterfront" live to film; "Ghostbusters" and "Coco" also get film-with-orchestra Ravinia premieres

Jennifer Hudson headlines Ravinia's Women's Board gala, benefitting the festival and its Reach Teach Play education programs, serving 85,000 people each year

Jazz offerings include world premiere of second annual "Bridges" jazz/chamber fusion competition winner; Ramsey Lewis and friends in "Ramseyfest"; Michael Feinstein and Christine Ebersole playing the Pavilion; Tony Bennett giving 40th Ravinia performance; the Harlem Quartet with star bassist John Patitucci; and the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band with West Side Story Reimagined

Non-classical debuts include Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, T.I., Kesha, Morrissey, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Nickelback, Queen Latifah, Lake Street Dive, and Tash Sultana

Returning favorites include Sting, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, O.A.R. with American Authors, Ringo Starr and the Beach Boys, Maxwell, John Prine, Rob Thomas, Bobby McFerrin, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan, Sugarland, Chicago, Steely Dan, Sarah McLachlan, and Buddy Guy with Blues Traveler and Shemekia Copeland.

For more information, visit: https://www.ravinia.org/Calendar
