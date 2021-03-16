Arts & Entertainment

Ravinia Festival to reopen for concerts in July

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia Festival is set to reopen for concerts starting in July according to an announcement on their website.

There will be reduced capacity at concerts, which will all take place outside in the open-air pavilion. There will also be a limit on the number of performers on stage for all concerts.

There will be seating reserved in advance in the pavilion, on the lawn and at dining spaces.

The festival said it made the decision to reopen afer working with state and local health officials and Northwestern Medicine

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return in July for its annual six-week summer residency. The rest of the lineup and more information on attendance protocols will be released in April.

"We look forward to sharing inspirational live-music moments with you in person this summer, and until then, we're counting on your forethought and support to help ensure the healthy revival of the Ravinia experience," Ravinia's website said.
