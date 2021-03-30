ABC's dog grooming competition show, 'Pooch Perfect' debuts Tuesday night; reality show star Lisa Vanderpump, veterinarian Dr. Calle Harris serve as judges

Top dog groomers compete to create the most extravagant pet panache on the new series, Pooch Perfect debuting Tuesday night on ABC.It's hosted by Rebel Wilson and includes television reality show star Lisa Vanderpump as a judge.ABC 7's Hosea Sanders talked to veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris, as well as Vanderpump, who once starred in Housewives of Beverly Hills."Everybody thinks their pooch is perfect, this is Milo, I kind of think my little shelter dog is perfect, what are you guys looking for in the show," asked Sanders."When you watch it every week, you're going to find that these groomers get to really flex their skills, not just with general grooming, but with the artistry and the creativity, so every week there's going to be something different for the pet," said Harris.Vanderpump says her canine charity has rescued two and half million dogs."I came from a very emotional place in rescue, having seen so many dogs that didn't have a good life," said Vanderpump. "All these dogs were the supermodels of dogs, they have absolutely beautiful coats, they've been pampered their whole lives.""So you make them all posh and purple and pink," asked Sanders."What was always the same was every pet that was involved in their grooming experiences loved it, loved, loved loved it," said Harris."Lisa, how does this compare to the Housewives," Sanders asks Vanderpump."Oh my goodness, you know I'm going to get in trouble if I do that, that tag line I had - I'm passionate about dogs because I'm crazy about b- - - - - ," said Vanderpump.Along with puppy love, there are heartfelt "human" stories."As a dog lover ladies, a dog fanatic I look forward to shedding a few tears with you, said Sanders. "Let's do it, I love it!"