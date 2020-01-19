Arts & Entertainment

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS

LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards, one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars. Check out the photo gallery above to see what they wore.

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

