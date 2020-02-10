Oscars

Renee Zellweger on Oscar-nominated portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'

LOS ANGELES -- Renée Zellweger hopes her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy" dispels the notion that Garland's life was tragic.

Zellweger said of portraying Garland: "I didn't know so much about the circumstances of her early life and the final chapter of her life, and this film was an opportunity to contextualize those circumstances to subvert the notion that her life is tragic. When you look at what she overcame again and again -- her tenacity, that she was still able to give on such high levels and perform on such high levels for such a sustained period of time. She's heroic."

With a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award already under her belt, the "Judy" star is widely viewed as the frontrunner in the lead actress category at the Oscars. She channeled old-school Hollywood on the Oscars red carpet in a spangled white one-shouldered gown.

Zellweger is up against Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. "Judy" is also nominated for best makeup and hairstyling.

