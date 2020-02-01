Arts & Entertainment

Renovated Avondale Bowling reopens after shuttering in the 1990s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side bowling alley that closed its doors in the 1990s has gotten a new lease on life.

The newly-renovated Avondale Bowl is now open to the public, featuring a vintage design and unique drink menu. All guests must be 21 and over after 7:30 p.m.

Avondale Bowl
Address: 3118 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Open seven days a week

Hours: 3 p.m. to Midnight on Monday to Thursday
11 a.m. to Midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

For more information, visit avondalebowl.com.
