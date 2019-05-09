'Rent' returns to Chicago for 1 week only

CHICAGO -- It's the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. The iconic rock musical "Rent" is back in Chicago for one week only!
Javon King, who plays Angel Schunard. stopped by ABC7's studios on Thursday to talk about the show's 20th anniversary tour.
Rent debuts Friday night at the Nederlander Theater. The show is two hours and 40 minutes. Ticket start at $25. Children under 5 are not admitted. Rent is only in Chicago through May 19.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Friday, May 10 & 17 at 7:30PM
Saturday, May 11 & 18 at 2PM & 8PM
Sunday, May 12 & 19 at 2PM (added 7:30PM performance on May 12)
Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30PM
Wednesday, May 15 at 2PM & 7:30PM
Thursday, May 16 at 7:30PM
For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
