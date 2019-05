'Rent' returns to Chicago for 1 week only

CHICAGO -- It's the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. The iconic rock musical "Rent" is back in Chicago for one week only!Javon King, who plays Angel Schunard. stopped by ABC7's studios on Thursday to talk about the show's 20th anniversary tour.Rent debuts Friday night at the Nederlander Theater. The show is two hours and 40 minutes. Ticket start at $25. Children under 5 are not admitted. Rent is only in Chicago through May 19.Friday, May 10 & 17 at 7:30PMSaturday, May 11 & 18 at 2PM & 8PMSunday, May 12 & 19 at 2PM (added 7:30PM performance on May 12)Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30PMWednesday, May 15 at 2PM & 7:30PMThursday, May 16 at 7:30PMFor more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com