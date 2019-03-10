Rep. Dan Crenshaw shows off his Captain America-inspired eye

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- A Texas congressman who lost his during combat service in the Afghanistan War revealed a superhero surprise.Dan Crenshaw, who represents Texas' 2nd Congressional District, revealed his Captain America-inspired glass eye to actor Chris Evans, who is known for playing the superhero in the Marvel movies. Crenshaw's eye has the comic book character's famous shield painted on it.Evans was in Washington, D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers on criminal justice reform.This wasn't the first time Crenshaw has shown off his sense of humor.The former Navy seal grabbed national headlines in 2018 with a cameo on Saturday Night Life.