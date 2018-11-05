ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

LONDON --
A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The Sun newspaper said Saturday that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The newspaper says the band has recorded a message that will be broadcast Monday announcing a 2019 U.K. stadium tour.

Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive music
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande thanks exes in new song
Windy City sit-down: Common
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Search to resume for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Ohio priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
'El Chapo' trial in New York raises security concerns
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wins Gold Glove Award
Early voting ends Monday as candidates rally Illinois voters
Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run crash
Show More
Man seriously wounded in Chatham road rage shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy with rain Monday
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
1 dead, Elgin woman missing after swimming in Lake Michigan in Highland Park
More News