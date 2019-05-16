Arts & Entertainment

Rescheduled Rolling Stones tour kicks off at Chicago's Solider Field in June

Mick Jagger, from left, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones perform in concert on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO -- The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment .

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25. All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can't attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black."

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn't go on tour.

For more information, visit rollingstones.com/tour.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
