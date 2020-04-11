Chicago's 40th Ward residents organize sing-along honoring late 'Lean On Me' singer Bill Withers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Finding ways to connect with your community amid the coronavirus pandemic is inspiring neighbors to join together in sing-alongs.Following the recent death of legendary singer and songwriter Bill Withers, some Chicago residents are organizing a tribute.Residents of the 40th Ward are asked fellow neighbors to sing "Lean on Me" to show a sense of togetherness.Alderman Andre Vasquez is calling upon his constituents to sing out their windows or in their front yards in the Andersonville, Lincoln Square and Edgewater neighborhoods.The sing-along begins at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including " Lean On Me, " "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," died earlier this month at the age of 81 from heart complications, according to his family.Withers was a three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s.Withers' songs during his brief career have become the soundtracks of countless engagements, weddings and backyard parties. They have powerful melodies and perfect grooves melded with a smooth voice that conveys honesty and complex emotions without vocal acrobatics."Lean On Me," a paean to friendship, was performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me" are among Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time."He's the last African-American Everyman," musician and band leader Questlove told Rolling Stone in 2015. "Bill Withers is the closest thing black people have to a Bruce Springsteen."Withers, who overcame a childhood stutter, was born the last of six children in the coal mining town of Slab Fork, West Virginia. After his parents divorced when he was 3, Withers was raised by his mother's family in nearby Beckley.He joined the Navy at 17 and spent nine years in the service as an aircraft mechanic installing toilets. After his discharge, he moved to Los Angeles, worked at an aircraft parts factory, bought a guitar at a pawn shop and recorded demos of his tunes in hopes of landing a recording contract.In 1971, signed to Sussex Records, he put out his first album, "Just As I Am," with the legendary Booker T. Jones at the helm. It had the hits "Grandma's Hands" and "Ain't No Sunshine," which was inspired by the Jack Lemmon film "Days of Wine and Roses." He was photographed on the cover, smiling and holding his lunch pail."Ain't No Sunshine" was originally released as the B-side of his debut single, "Harlem." But radio DJs flipped the disc and the song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard charts and spent a total of 16 weeks in the top 40.Withers went on to generate more hits a year later with the inspirational "Lean On Me," the menacing "Who Is He (and What Is He to You)" and the slinky "Use Me" on his second album, "Still Bill."Later would come the striking " Lovely Day," co-written with Skip Scarborough and featuring Withers holding the word "day" for almost 19 seconds, and "Just The Two Of Us," co-written with Ralph MacDonald and William Salter. His "Live at Carnegie Hall" in 1973 made Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Live Albums of All Time.Though his songs often dealt with relationships, Withers also wrote ones with social commentary, including "Better Off Dead" about an alcoholic's suicide, and "I Can't Write Left-Handed," about an injured Vietnam War veteran.He was awarded Grammys as a songwriter for "Ain't No Sunshine" in 1971 and for "Just The Two Of Us" in 1981. In 1987, Bill received his ninth Grammy nomination and third Grammy as a songwriter for the re-recording of the 1972 hit " Lean On Me" by Club Nouveau.He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Stevie Wonder. Withers thanked his wife as well as the R&B pioneers who helped his career like Ray Jackson, Al Bell and Booker T. Jones. He also got in a few jabs at the record industry, saying A&R stood for "antagonistic and redundant."His music has been sampled and covered by such artists as BlackStreet's "No Diggity," Will Smith's version of " Just The Two Of Us, " Black Eyed Peas' "Bridging The Gap" and Twista's "Sunshine." The song "Lean on Me" was the title theme of a 1989 movie starring Morgan Freeman.His songs are often used on the big screen, including "The Hangover," "28 Days," "American Beauty," "Jerry Maguire," "Crooklyn," "Flight," "Beauty Shop," "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Flight.""I'm not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don't think I've done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia," Withers told Rolling Stone in 2015.He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and children, Todd and Kori.