CHICAGO (WLS) -- Musicians for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra remain on strike Tuesday and met with CSO Music Director Riccardo Muti.
Muti met with them outside the Symphony Center Tuesday morning. Muti issued a statement saying he stands with the musicians.
"I had a scheduled 10am rehearsal today. Due to the strike, this rehearsal has been cancelled," Muti said in a statement Tuesday. "However, I am going to meet my musicians and colleagues anyway. I am not participating in the picket line, but I wish to listen to what the musicians have to say.
I intend my position not to be neutral, but I am trying to help the two parties reconcile for the benefit of the great Chicago Symphony, for the entire community in Chicago and the world."
RELATED: Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike
Contract talks broke down Sunday night. The main issues include wages and pensions.
Because of the strike, a St. Patrick's Day celebration has been canceled for Tuesday night at the symphony center. Each year, Old St. Pat's marks St. Patrick's Day with a program of world-class Celtic entertainment, but it won't go on Tuesday.
Riccardo Muti meets with striking CSO musicians Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News