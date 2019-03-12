Arts & Entertainment

Riccardo Muti meets with striking CSO musicians Tuesday

Musicians for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra remain on strike Tuesday and will get some support on the picket line from CSO Music Director Riccardo Muti.

Muti met with them outside the Symphony Center Tuesday morning. Muti issued a statement saying he stands with the musicians.

"I had a scheduled 10am rehearsal today. Due to the strike, this rehearsal has been cancelled," Muti said in a statement Tuesday. "However, I am going to meet my musicians and colleagues anyway. I am not participating in the picket line, but I wish to listen to what the musicians have to say.

I intend my position not to be neutral, but I am trying to help the two parties reconcile for the benefit of the great Chicago Symphony, for the entire community in Chicago and the world."

Contract talks broke down Sunday night. The main issues include wages and pensions.

Because of the strike, a St. Patrick's Day celebration has been canceled for Tuesday night at the symphony center. Each year, Old St. Pat's marks St. Patrick's Day with a program of world-class Celtic entertainment, but it won't go on Tuesday.
