Riccardo Muti to join striking CSO musicians on picket line Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Musicians for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra remain on strike Tuesday and will get some support on the picket line from CSO Music Director Riccardo Muti.

Muti is expected to join them outside the Symphony Center Tuesday morning. Muti issued a statement saying he stands with the musicians.

"I understand their needs and how they should be treated, and the fact that they are among the best musicians in the world a crisis would damage the image of the institution," Muti said.

Contract talks broke down Sunday night. The main issues include wages and pensions.

Because of the strike, a St. Patrick's Day celebration has been canceled for Tuesday night at the symphony center. Each year, Old St. Pat's marks St. Patrick's Day with a program of world-class Celtic entertainment, but it won't go on Tuesday.
